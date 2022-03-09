Blackfeet agency warns people about mountain lions

GREAT FALLS — The Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Department in Browning is warning people about a family of mountain lions.

The agency said in a social media post: "We have had reports regarding a family of mountain lions that may be frequenting the area south of the Depot and several dogs have been killed and eaten. Please be careful when walking in this area and keep a close watch on children and pets."

They added that as spring approaches, bears will be coming out of their dens looking for food.

They advise everyone to keep a clean camp and immediately report any road-killed livestock or other dead animal carcasses by calling BFDW at 406-338-7207.



