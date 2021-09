MISSOULA — A black bear has been spotted near Washington Grizzly Stadium on the University of Montana campus.

The University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) sent out an alert about the incident at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A UMPD officer saw the black bear along Campus Drive headed toward the stadium.

The animal does not appear to be acting aggressively, according to the UMPD alert.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) will be informed of the incident.