From Punxsutawney Phil to Sid the Wolverine at ZooMontana, there's a time-honored tradition of clever animals calling big events.

In that spirit, MTN's John Emeigh and Luke Shelton enlisted another wolverine—Wilbur the Psychic Wolverine—to make his prediction for the 121st Brawl of the Wild between the Montana State Bobcats and the Montana Grizzlies.

Spoiler alert: it didn't go well.