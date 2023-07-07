MTN Sports 2023 Big Sky Conference Football Kickoff

Football season is just around the corner, and the Big Sky Conference — along with MTN Sports — will get the season started in grand fashion once again with the 2023 Kickoff. You can watch it happen live with the KBZK Streaming App.

Players, coaches, school officials, members of the media, and many others will converge on Spokane on Saturday, July 22, 2023, for a full weekend of events to get Big Sky Conference schools all set for another season of play.

Saturday evening features the induction of new members to the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame.

14 Big Sky legends are on tap including Shannon Butler (Montana State Cross Country/Track & Field 1989-91), Dr. Ginny Hunt (Montana State Administration 1977-93), and Larry Krystkowiak (Montana Men’s Basketball 1982-86).

Monday morning it’s time to meet the press when members of the media from across the country will be on hand to capture interviews with key players from around the conference.

MTN Sports will bring the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame and Media Day to viewers throughout the state on the KBZK Streaming App. Here is the schedule of live coverage:

Saturday, July 22, 2023

Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame

8:00 pm MDT

Monday, July 24, 2023

Big Sky Conference Media Day

10:00 am MDT – 12:00 pm MDT

Visit our streaming app page to learn how to get your free KBZK Streaming App for Roku and other devices.