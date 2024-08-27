Week 1 Montana State press conference with coach Brent Vigen, WR Ty McCullouch and CB Simeon Woodard

BOZEMAN — Montana State held its second weekly press conference of the 2024 football season on Monday, an event that will reoccur throughout the season.

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen addressed the media about the Bobcats' thrilling 35-31 comeback victory at New Mexico on Saturday. It was the first FBS win for Montana State since 2006. Vigen reflected on the incredible run game from running backs Adam Jones and Scottre Humphrey.

Vigen also broke down the execution of the two-minute drill that won the game on Saturday.

Now, the Bobcats turn the page to their opponent this week in Utah Tech. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah. It will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Vigen, wide receiver Ty McCullouch and cornerback Simeon Woodard also spoke to the media about the New Mexico win, their opponent this week in Utah Tech and more. Vigen also provided an injury update.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.