Veteran Montana State linebackers stepping up throughout spring ball

BOZEMAN — On and off the field at Montana State, the linebackers have become a tight knit group. Junior Danny Uluilakepa beamed when explaining how much of a family the group has become, especially with the addition of Cole Bullock, who transferred from College of the Canyons to the Bobcats this spring.

“Oh it’s great, I love all the guys in there," Uluilakepa said. "So we’ve brought in one transfer, Cole, and he’s like a brother already so its good.”

Some of the best talent this program has seen has come through this position group in recent years. Despite losing key pieces in the past couple years like Troy Andersen and Callahan O'Reilly, the linebackers have continuously stepped up and filled the shoes of those past standouts.

“I know on the defensive side mentioning McCade (O'Reilly), I know he looks really good," coach Brent Vigen said. "I know Danny has done really well. Nolan (Askelson is) not out there, but that’s an important position for us to continue to move forward. To move forward in our own right from Troy two years ago, we have to move on from Callahan’s departure, and I think we have the guys to do it.”

Askelson will wear the legacy No. 41 this season. It honors Montana’s status as the 41st state admitted to the union and is given to one senior every year from the Treasure State.

“It’s an honor for the Montana guys, so we always be talking about stuff like that so it’s cool,” Uluilakepa said.

You can catch the linebackers and the rest of the MSU team in action during the Sonny Holland Classic spring game on April 22.

