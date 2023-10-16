Now the sole unbeaten team in Big Sky play, No. 2 MSU picks up where it left off in win over Cal Poly

BOZEMAN — On Saturday night, the No. 2-ranked Bobcats rolled past Cal Poly in a 59-19 win. They remain the only team left undefeated in Big Sky Conference play.

Quarterback Tommy Mellott was back from injury for the first time since Week 2, and threw for two touchdowns. Quarterback Sean Chambers dominated the gridiron once again with three rushing touchdowns of his own.

"It’s tough to stay on the sidelines when you know those guys week in and week out are giving everything for the team, and you’re not able to sacrifice along there with them," Mellott said. "So that was the biggest thing, just being back out there and being able to be with the guys that I’ve been with throughout the entire summer, preparing for this season, so it felt great."

It felt like Mellott hadn't been out for five weeks with how in sync the dual quarterback system was. He and Chambers bring different styles to the offense, but work together towards their one common goal of winning.

"Whoever is going to play, and you know, we’re going to help this team win," Mellott explained how he and Chambers work together. "That was the thing from the very first day. He’s a competitor. You know, our relationship is great. Just day in and day out working with each other, talking over things.

"You know, he sees the game a little bit different than I do, and that’s certainly a great thing, and we can kind of combine those ideas together."

Chambers and Mellott combined for just under 250 throwing yards, and a main weapon at receiver all game was Ty McCullouch. He had 119 receiving yards, and also flashed his speed on special teams with the first touchdown of the game coming from his 65-yard punt return.

"I just kind of said, I’m going to take this no matter what, and I’m going to score," McCullouch said. "Thankfully I did. Oh that was gas, I couldn’t really, there were a lot of emotions going, really. But it was a great feeling. Bobcat nation is just amazing."

Bobcats coach Brent Vigen explained how dangerous it is to leave a player like McCullouch one-on-one with a defender given his speed and skill.

"He’s a guy that can run away from people," Vigen said. "Everyone watching that game, they had nine guys, or whatever, eight guys down in the box consistently. So you’re leaving a guy like Ty matched up one-on-one, and you know, pleased to get a little more out of him on both the receiving side of things and with the big punt return to really get things going."

The Bobcats defense has held opponents to an average of 17 points per game. Their most being only 22 points against Portland State in Week 5.

Vigen stated that the Bobcats defense does a solid job of keeping their head down and morale up no matter how the last play went for them.

“We have to be to, you know, ‘good play, next play, bad play, next play,’ and I think our guys really buy into it," Vigen said. "They don’t really let things linger, and you know, if the other team scores, we have to find a way to answer that.”

Something that come from the solid foundation built by the veteran leadership on the team.

Up next, No. 2-ranked Montana State takes on No. 4-ranked Sacramento State for an 8:30 p.m. kickoff this upcoming Saturday on ESPN2.