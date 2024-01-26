Montana State women take down Sacramento State, 60-54

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women held off Sacramento State at Worthington Arena 60-54 to move to 3-3 in Big Sky play.

The team continues to overcome a plethora of injuries. Most recently, Katelynn Limardo fell hard to the floor at the end of a win over Montana last Saturday and has not returned. She was on the bench to cheer on her team in Thursday night's game vs. Sac State.

The team is also without Lindsey Hein and Lexi Deden who suffered season-ending injuries earlier this year.

The young core continues to find a way through the adversity. Sophomore forward Marah Dykstra notched a double-double. She led the way with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman guard Natalie Picton had nine points and three steals in the win.

Fifth-year guard Madison Hall and senior forward Taylor Janssen both added 11 points.

For full highlights from the game, click the video reel above. Up next, the Bobcats are back home to take on Portland State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.