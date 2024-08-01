Montana State tight ends group flashes versatility with mix of returners and newcomers

BOZEMAN — The Montana State tight ends group lost its All-Big Sky Conference, multi-year starters in Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell to graduation this past offseason.

But the group has proven depth, as seen with senior Ryan Lonergan, who seamlessly stepped into a starting role after Snell sustained an injury last season.

"That definitely helped out my confidence," Lonergan said. "Just not getting a lot of playing time, behind those two great players, and when I finally had my shots and made the strides that I did really allowed me to go into this offseason confident and obviously this upcoming season pretty confident, too."

Longeran also noted his excitement in the depth for the group this season.

“I’m excited about our group. We have a lot of talent. We have Hunter (Provience), we got Rohan (Jones), we got (Rylan) Schlepp. We got some dudes ready to go to work, and I’m just excited to be a part of it. Expect great things," Lonergan said.

Rohan Jones is a new addition to the room this season. The transfer from the University of Maine is described by most as an all-around asset to the offense.

"I’m a versatile player," Jones explained. "I do a little bit of everything. I’m still working on my run-game blocking. I’m more of an explosive player. I can run the ball, catch the ball multiple different ways, so just big plays and hopefully a lot of highlights coming."

"He’s explosive," Montana State offensive coordinator Tyler Walker said of Jones. "He can run. He’s got good ball skills, good change of direction. He does a lot of things that we ask for that position to do."

Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Jones is a long ways, and a whole country, away from home. He gets to be a role model for younger players from Canada that aspire to get to the next level.

"I think it’s a big thing for me to be out here because I’m a long ways from home, I think it’s like a 35-hour drive," Jones said. "So, I’m just grateful to be here. You know, be an inspiration for kids in Canada that want to play in the NCAA."

Sticking with the new, when Walker was promoted to offensive coordinator, he was moved from tight ends to quarterbacks in his new role after former quarterbacks coach Chuckie Keeton departed the program during spring ball.

Jordan Walsh was then hired to coach the tight ends. Walsh was an All-Big 10 offensive lineman at Iowa who coached most recently at Eastern Illinois.

"He’s an offensive line guy, and I think that’s where our group needs to make strides in this offseason," Lonergan noted. "I felt like he’s made that possible with his background, and I’m excited to put that to work in fall camp and come season."

"He wants to do things that we’ve done and how we do it," Walker explained. "He’s fit in great, and he’s a great teacher. The guys love him, and I think he’ll continue to be a good addition both in the run and the pass game."