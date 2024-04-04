Montana State Spring Rodeo to be broadcast on MTN channel

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Spring Rodeo will be broadcast live across Montana April 11-14.

Scripps Sports will broadcast the action from Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Thursday, Friday and Sunday on the MTN channel, which is available to viewers in most Montana markets. Learn where to watch the MTN channel at mtnmontana.com.

Saturday's performance will be broadcast over the air on KBZK 7.5 in Bozeman, KTVQ 2.5 in Billings, KXLF 4.5 in Butte, KRTV 3.5 in Great Falls, KXLH 9.5 in Helena and KPAX 8.5 in Missoula.

Scott Breen will call the action with Montana State hall of famer and professional rodeo star Dan Mortensen serving as analyst. Tom Wylie will be the third member of the broadcast team and report from the chutes.

The MSU Spring Rodeo consists of two separate events and comprises the first two rodeos of the Big Sky Region spring season. Montana, Montana State, MSU-Northern, Montana Western, Miles Community College, Dawson Community College and Northwest College, of Powell, Wyo., form the Big Sky Region.

The broadcast schedule includes all public performances: Thursday’s 7 p.m. performance, Friday’s Short Go at 7 p.m., Saturday’s 7 p.m. performance and Sunday’s Championship Short Go at 1 p.m.

The event is also available on the CowGirl Channel (Dish Network channel 269), and the performances and slack on Friday and Saturday morning are also available on the Cowboy Channel app.