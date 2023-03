BOZEMAN — March Madness is in full effect in Bozeman, as the Bobcat men's basketball team has made back-to-back appearances in the Big Dance. MTN's Grace Lawrence took to the street to see just what the fans think about their team going dancing two years in a row.

No. 14 Montana State takes on no. 3 Kansas State on CBS at 7:40 p.m. on Friday.