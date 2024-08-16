'I think the run game means everything': A position group preview on the Montana State running backs

BOZEMAN — The past two seasons, Montana State finished second in the FCS with its rushing offense. The Bobcats averaged 291 yards per game and 7.3 yards per attempt in 2023.

They hope to bring that dominance into this year once again.

"I think the run game means everything," Montana State running back Elijah Elliot said. "It’s cold here, so everyone knows we’re going to run the ball. We take a real pride in running the ball and being physical.”

Depth, like in past years, seems to be key once again this camp.

"We got a great rotation," Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey said. "We got a lot of breakout stars that’s coming out in fall camp, especially in the running back room. (We’re) coming in more as a unit too, like, every one of the running backs are getting closer and closer every day."

"Coach (Sam) Mix always says we’re like a six-headed snake," Elliott said. "We all got different talents and we’ll all just bringing that together for the common goal to get the win."

Montana State head coach Brent Vigen feels confident in how deep the running back room has shown to be thus far.

"We feel really good about the running back depth, Scottre and Adam (Jones) at the top of the list," Vigen explained. "I think Colson (Coon) continues to make the most of his opportunities. And, Elijah, Jared (White), I think both with their opportunities did well at the same time."

Vigen was referring to the scrimmage the team had on Aug. 10, where Colson Coon ran for 46 yards on eight attempts, Adam Jones ran for 26 on seven attempts, Jared White had 41 on four attempts and Elijah Elliott rushed for 33 yards on five attempts. Those were the top four rushing leaders according to the stats sent out by the team following the scrimmage.

Managing that depth is going to be key as the team enters Week 0.

"There’s one spot, we’re not going to play two running backs all too often," Vigen said. "So, we’re going to have to dial that in, what it looks like for Saturday, but it is comforting to know we have that type of depth right now."

Senior standout Julius Davis, who rushed for 718 yards and eight touchdowns in his 11 games last season to earn second-team All-Big Sky honors, has been out in fall camp with an injury, according to Vigen.

Despite having so much talent within the room the past couple of seasons, the Bobcats seem to have no trouble sharing the wealth and supporting one another.

"We just want to see everybody do the best that they can do," Humphrey said. "I want to see all my running backs eat, just like they want to see me eat. So, like, anything I can do to help them, anything they can do to help me, that’s what we’re going to do."

Humphrey also noted how Mix, in his second year as running backs coach and fourth on the staff, has been a great mentor to him.

"Probably the best coach I’ve had in my football career so far," Humphrey said. "He just gets me, you know what I mean. He helps me out a lot during the hard times, and I love that man."