FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Montana State 57, Eastern Washington 14

BOZEMAN — The No. 5-ranked Montana State Bobcats won their final regular season game at home 57-14 over Eastern Washington on Saturday. They continued the longest active Division-I home winning streak with 26 in a row at Bobcat Stadium.

Sean Chambers had the first score of the game with a 68-yard touchdown. On the Bobcats defense, Ben Seymour had a fumble recovery and Nolan Askelon had an interception.

Chambers also hit Ty McCullouch twice for two receiving touchdowns. Chambers finished with five total touchdowns.

