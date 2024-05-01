Former Montana State QB Sean Chambers gets NFL rookie minicamp invite from Carolina Panthers

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers was extended a rookie minicamp invitation by the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Chambers, from Kerman, Calif., finished his career with 33 rushing touchdowns, the program's second-most all time. He was was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection following his senior season in 2023 after finishing with 23 total touchdowns (14 rushing), 896 yards throwing and 671 yards rushing.

Slim Kimmel/MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Sean Chambers (10) throws a pass against Portland State at Bobcat Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023.

He also earned AP second-team All-America and Stats Perform third-team All-America honors for his performance last season. In 2022, he earned the Big Sky newcomer of the year accolade after transferring from Wyoming.

Throughout his career with the Bobcats, Chambers finished with 50 total touchdowns, 1,519 yards throwing and 1,516 yards rushing.

He joins former teammates Treyton Pickering and Clevan Thomas Jr., in getting a minicamp invites.

Pickering announced on Saturday he got an invite with the New York Giants.Thomas announced on Wednesday he received an invite with the Cleveland Browns.

No players from the Bobcats or the Montana Grizzlies were drafted, and none have signed rookie free-agent contracts as of Wednesday. All tryout invitations were reported by the Montana State football program via its X account.