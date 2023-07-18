Former Bobcat Lance McCutcheon returns home to host wide receiver clinic

BOZEMAN — Los Angeles Rams wideout Lance McCutcheon was back in town Sunday to host his first receiver clinic in Bozeman.

The former Bozeman Hawk and Montana State Bobcat was able to give back to the community that helped shape him into the player and person he is today.

Over a dozen receivers came out to this free clinic, representing high schools throughout the state of Montana.

The night started with drills, and McCutcheon took time with each player to give them tips and guide them with skills they can bring into their upcoming season.

“Going to keep it kind of basic today," McCutcheon said. "Start with some releases, working some slant work, curl work, and just really working on sharpening everyone’s craft a little bit. Giving them some, what we say, 'Add some tools to the toolbelt,' so going to get at least a couple tools for everyone to take at least something out of here, just one thing, and hopefully they can bring it back to their high school season.”

Being from Bozeman, McCutcheon remembers how much these camps meant to him growing up.

Now he’s come full circle to give back to his community.

“I remember coming to all the Bobcat camps as a kid, you know, looking up to the players," he said. "Now that I’m in the position that I’m in, it’s just another reason to come back and give back to the kids a little bit.”

Fellow Bobcat football alum James Campbell was also back in town helping out with the kids clinic earlier in the day.

He appreciated being able to give back now that he’s made it to the highest level in a community that made him the player he is.

“Just giving back, honestly, you know," Campbell said of his favorite part of the day. "I remember I was 5 or 6 years old, their age, and just being one of those kids, just looking for a mentor, even just hanging out with NFL players, so it’s nice seeing myself in those kids.”

And for McCutcheon, he still brings the lessons he learned as a Hawk and a Bobcat to his career in the league today.

“You know, it’s just continuing to work hard, continue to develop my game, develop my craft," McCutcheon said. "Obviously as I’ve gotten older, grown up and carried out my football career, you know I picked up some new skills and techniques along the way; but this is where the journey started. Happy to come back for a little bit.”

Bobcats giving back. That's what it’s all about.

McCutcheon and Campbell could face each other in their teams' first game of this upcoming NFL season.

The Rams are at the Seahawks on Sept. 10.