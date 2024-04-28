Ex-Montana State TE Treyton Pickering gets NFL rookie minicamp invite from New York Giants

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State tight end Treyton Pickering was extended a rookie minicamp invitation by the New York Giants on Saturday following the conclusion of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Pickering, from Sunburst, was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection following his senior season in 2023 after finishing with 15 receptions for 303 yards and two touchdowns. In 38 career games, Pickering had caught 49 passes for 754 yards and six TDs.

Pickering, along with fellow tight end Derryk Snell and linebacker Nolan Askelson, was among Montana State's hopefuls for this weekend's NFL draft but did not hear his name called. No players from the Bobcats or the Montana Grizzlies were drafted, and none had signed rookie free-agent contracts as of Saturday night.

Pickering's tryout invitation was reported by the Montana State football program via its X account. The Giants are expected to conduct their rookie minicamp on one of the next two weekends.

Additionally, former Montana State quarterback Casey Bauman signed an undrafted rookie free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Bauman was at MSU from 2018-22 before transferring to NCAA Division II Augustana (S.D.) for the 2023 season.