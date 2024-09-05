Bobcat Insider: Montana State rides 2-0 record into Gold Rush home opener

BOZEMAN — With a 2-0 record, the Montana State football team is right where it wants to be as it prepares to play its annual Gold Rush home opener on Saturday when it welcomes Maine into Bobcat Stadium.

Last week, the Bobcats went on the road and defeated Utah Tech 31-7. They defeated FBS New Mexico 35-31 the week prior to that.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly are joined by tight end Rohan Jones and coach Brent Vigen to preview the upcoming contest.

Jones has a personal stake in Saturday's game — he transferred to Montana State from Maine in the offseason. He caught five touchdown passes for the Black Bears last year. Also, former Bobcat Jaharie Martin is Maine's leading rusher entering Saturday.

Also discussed is MSU's defensive performance from last week at Utah Tech and the offensive line's approach while dealing with injuries early in the season. To watch this week's Bobcat Insider, see the video above.

