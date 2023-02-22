Bobcat Insider: Montana State hoops teams focus on final stretch toward Boise

BOZEMAN — It was a big weekend of basketball at Montana State. On Saturday at Worthington Arena, MSU's men and women won both ends of a doubleheader against archrival Montana to secure its first four-game regular-season sweep in the series since 1999.

Both games were closely contested but the Bobcats held on in each. Coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford join the Bobcat Insider show again this week to break down the games and to look ahead at what's next.

The women opened last Saturday with a 75-73 win in which Kola Bad Bear led the way with 23 points. For her efforts, Bad Bear was named the Big Sky Conference's women's basketball player of the week. The first-place Cats (19-8, 12-3 Big Sky) have three games remaining as they chase the regular-season title: at Sacramento State on Thursday, at Portland State on Saturday and at home against Eastern Washington on Monday.

Montana State's men capped the day doubleheader with a 72-68 victory, during which it cashed in from the free throw line with 32 makes on 41 attempts. It was MSU's first regular-season sweep of the Griz in 13 years. The Bobcats (19-9, 12-3 Big Sky) host Sacramento State on Thursday and welcome Portland State on Saturday before traveling to first-place EWU on Monday.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

