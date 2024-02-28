Bobcat Insider: Coaches Tricia Binford, Matt Logie discuss MSU seniors, final push

BOZEMAN — In this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, Montana State men's basketball coach Matt Logie and women's basketball coach Tricia Binford look ahead toward the final stretch of the regular season — including the celebration of their senior players in the coming week.

Logie and Binford join MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly as their teams get set for the final three-game stretch of the schedule.

MSU's men play at Idaho on Thursday and at Eastern Washington on Saturday before returning for the home finale Monday against Weber State. The Bobcats will celebrate Senior Night against the Wildcats.

The Bobcat women will host Idaho on Thursday and welcome Eastern Washington on Saturday for Senior Day, then will travel to Weber State on Monday.

MSU's men enter this week with a 12-16 overall record and a 7-8 mark in the league standings, and sit in a tie for fourth place. The women are 15-13 overall, 9-6 in the conference and are alone in fourth place. The Big Sky Conference postseason tournament begins March 9 in Boise, Idaho.

