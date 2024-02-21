Bobcat Insider: Coaches Matt Logie, Tricia Binford emphasize importance of final stretch

BOZEMAN — With just five games remaining in the regular season, the Montana State men's and women's basketball teams return to the court this week looking to get back in the win column.

On this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show, MSU coaches Matt Logie and Tricia Binford join MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly to discuss the importance of finishing the season on a stronger note.

MSU's men are back home with games against Portland State on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Sacramento State on Saturday at 6 p.m.. The Bobcats are hoping to snap a four-game skid, which included last Saturday's 88-69 loss at Montana.

The Bobcat men are currently 11-15 overall and 6-7 in the Big Sky standings, which puts them in sixth place as teams jockey for seeding position ahead of the conference tournament in Boise.

MSU's women 14-12 overall and 8-5 in the league, good for third place in the Big Sky standings. The injury depleted Bobcats have dropped their past two games, including a 72-50 decision at Montana last Saturday.

The Cats hit the road for games at Portland State on Thursday and at Sacramento State on Saturday. To watch this week's Bobcat Insider, see the video player above.