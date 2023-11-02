Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen reflects on loss to Idaho, looks ahead to Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — Montana State suffered its first Big Sky Conference loss of the season last week, dropping a 24-21 matchup at Idaho to fall into a three-way tie in the league standings.

MSU coach Brent Vigen joins this week's Bobcat Insider show, hosted by Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The entire episode can be viewed in the video player above.

Vigen talks about the loss to the Vandals, getting back to work for the rest of the regular season and how he's approaching the Bobcats' kicking responsibilities.

Tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell also join the show for this week's "Player's Lounge."

Montana State is back home Saturday to take on Northern Arizona. The Bobcats and Lumberjacks are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., and the game will be broadcast statewide on the MTN channel, KTVH in Helena and KTGF in Great Falls. Click here to learn how to find the MTN channel.