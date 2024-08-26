Adam Jones, Scottre Humphrey part of 'Juice Squad' that sealed comeback to remember for Montana State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Overcoming a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter on the road can seem impossible.

On Saturday, Montana State found a way. The Bobcats scored three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to clinch a 35-31 win over FBS New Mexico in their season opener.

Montana State running back Scottre Humphrey scored a 4-yard touchdown to seal the Bobcats' win with 10 seconds left on the clock.

"I just thought, I got to get in the end zone, really," Humphrey said. "My offensive line blocked really well today, so I knew I was going to punch it in."

Quarterback Tommy Mellott ran 15 yards to the goal line to open the fourth quarter, and Adam Jones’ had 93-yard house call with just under five minutes to play to cut the Lobos' lead to three points.

Humphrey’s final four yards was the stamp for the Bobcats to walk away with the win in Albuquerque.

"Well, we still had a chance," Montana State coach Brent Vigen said regarding the incredible score by Jones. "Ultimately, when they had us backed up there, we needed a chunk play. And all I know, it came in the form of a long, long run.

"We weren’t going to be able to be very methodical (on) that drive, so you get the chunk play, and great blocking. I know Adam looked really fast on that play. And it changes the dynamic."

Humphrey, a sophomore, and Jones, a redshirt freshman, combined for over 300 yards rushing in the Bobcats' win.

"He’s shown who he is as a person all of the summer, throughout fall camp," Mellott explained of how Jones was prepared for the moment Saturday presented. "And we had a lot of belief in him, and obviously Scottre had the season he had last year, so we knew he was going to be able to contribute and make plays for us."

"Scottre has got a dynamic nature to him, and he’s seeing things better," Vigen explained. "And Adam Jones has climbed the ladder through this calendar year, and I hope everybody saw why today."

MSU's running backs call themselves the "Juice Squad." It's a name that revolves around bringing energy to the team and to the field, which was on full display against New Mexico.

"We're going to be the juice of this team, that's what we're going to do every year, every day," Humphrey said.

For Montana State to gut out a close win, it’s a reflection of practicing what it preaches. Throughout the spring and fall camp, the Bobcats explained how three of their four losses from the 2023 season — that were each by four points or less — weighed heavy on their minds.

This time around, they had the edge.

"Yeah it’s definitely encouraging," linebacker McCade O'Reilly said. "We had so many close losses. To know that we can get it done this year, we can persevere during that two-minute drill. We’ve worked that a lot in practice and it’s finally paying off, so it’s good to see."

"Well, I think there was some irony that it was a three-point game," Vigen said. "We were able to score a touchdown. Not that we wouldn’t have made a kick, but we didn’t try and kick to get into overtime."

Humphrey also added what’s in store this season for the team.

"Yeah, we’re coming for it all," he said. "We’re coming for it all. I’m not going to say too much because it’s day by day. Practice by practice. Game by game. But, we’re coming for it all this season."

The team has a motto this season of "going 1-0 every day." The Cats started their season that way in New Mexico.

