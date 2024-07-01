'A great blessing': Montana State alum Ty Okada reflects on rookie season with Seahawks

BOZEMAN — Former Montana State standout Ty Okada was back in Bozeman last week to put on a youth camp for the community.

He finished his NFL rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks last year and reflected on his journey from the Treasure State to the league.

"Whatever high-achieving goal you may have, it’s possible with hard work, dedication, attention to detail, and I would also be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge that it took a lot of support along the way," he said.

Being the latest addition to a strong line of Montana State alums in the NFL, he could rely on fellow former Bobcats for advice throughout his rookie season.

"Just to be able to ask those guys questions," Okada reflected, "Lewis (Kidd), Lance (McCutcheon), Troy (Andersen), Daniel (Hardy), all those guys that came out a year before.

"And then Alex Singleton, who’s been doing it for an extremely long time. His line is always open for me to be able to ask questions."

When Okada was going through the draft process last year, he was asked why he thinks Montana State and Montana are able to produce NFL talent despite being smaller programs.

"You are just going to embrace the culture of what it is to be in Montana, and that’s hard work, that’s preparation, that’s dedication," he explained.

Using that mentality is how he worked his way onto the field this season.

"Starting on the practice squad, which is just such a blessing, ... get my foot in the door at that facility and in Seattle," Okada said. "And ultimately just working my way on, just chipping away every single day, and taking those steps towards eventually get signed to the active roster was just a great blessing."

When it comes to support from the community of Bozeman, Okada always feels it in the NFL.

"I felt that support when I was here playing for Montana State. I feel it in the league," he said. "I love that they want nothing but success for me and everyone else that’s made it out of Montana State."