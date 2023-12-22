MSU announces donation to help UM marching band head to FCS championship game

Watch Now
Montana State University has announced it’s making a $3,000 donation to help get the University of Montana marching band to the FSC championship game.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 12:10:36-05

BOZEMAN — The Griz and Bobcats may be rivals on the field, but Montana State University is stepping up to help the Griz marching band make it to the FCS football championship game in Frisco, Texas.

 MSU has announced it’s making a $3,000 donation to support the UM marching band.

“Our marching bands work tirelessly to cheer on our teams and fill our fans with spirit! We stand together as one Montana community. MSU is wishing you all the best in Frisco!” a social media post states.

The UM marching band is continuing to raise money to cover their travel expenses to Frisco.

IM estimates that it will cost about $2,000 per student to travel to Texas to cover flights, hotels, bus rentals and meals.

Any expenses that are not covered through the fundraising will be covered by the University of Montana, according to UM director of strategic communications, Dave Kuntz.

