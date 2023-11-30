Grizzly Insider: Bobby Hauck, AJ Forbes set stage for playoff matchup with Delaware

MISSOULA — As the No. 2 seed for the FCS playoffs, the Montana football team enjoyed a bye in the first round last week.

The Grizzlies took the time off to rest and prepare for what they hope is an extended playoff run, which starts Saturday against Delaware. The Blue Hens rallied from a 28-7 deficit to defeat Lafayette 36-34 in the first round to set up the second-round matchup with Montana.

In this week's Grizzly Insider show, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran, the hosts recap the first round of the playoffs. Coach Bobby Hauck and center AJ Forbes then join the show to discuss the Grizzlies' bye week, the Big Sky Conference awards and the upcoming game against Delaware. Forbes, a senior captain, also talks about the offense's development this season.

To watch this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider, see the video player above.

Second-seeded and second-ranked Montana (10-1) hosts No. 11 Delaware (9-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.