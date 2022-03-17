Ditch Cable And Record Your Favorite TV Shows With The Best Tablo Dual Lite DVR

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s nothing better than unwinding at the end of a long day with a good movie, a bowl of popcorn and an iced beverage. Unfortunately, cable packages and streaming service subscriptions continue to rise in cost, making it hard, if not impossible, to stick to your entertainment budget. There is a way, however, to cut the cord and ditch your cable box, while still having access to all of your favorite shows and movies.

Nuvvyo manufactures the Tablo Dual Lite line of digital video recorders that allow homeowners to watch live television with a minimal cash investment. These handy devices use an over-the-air (OTA) TV antenna — which you’ll have to buy and install separately — to connect and record all of the weekly programs you just can’t miss. Tablo DVRs ensure you never miss out on a news segment, sporting event or primetime hit.

You’ll find the Tablo Dual Lite DVRs have a host of attractive features. For example, you can connect them to any device in your home and even stream shows on your cell phone or tablet outside your house. There’s also the ability to view station schedules, skip commercials and rewind to watch your favorite scene one more time. Tablo Dual Lites are advertised as the only OTA DVRs with Wi-Fi.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for the Tablo Dual Lite.

This sleek and small Tablo Dual Lite (it weighs in at under half a pound and has an almost 5-inch-square size) is designed to connect to your router with an ethernet cable or Wi-Fi. It’s quick to set up, so you’ll be watching your most-loved shows within minutes. If you don’t want to miss a program that airs while you’re at work or school, you can use this two-tuner DVR to schedule and record the show for playback later (no subscription is required for basic features like these). Just a few of the networks you’ll pick up with this model including ABC, FOX, CBS, PBS, NBC and The CW.

Space isn’t an issue with this Tablo Dual Lite, as it measures 4.84 by 7.87 by 2.01 inches and weighs just 16 ounces. It’s also a better choice for families, as it offers the ability to view or record as many as four stations at once. Of course, you’ll also get access to features like fast-forward, rewind and commercial skip. Since the device receives uncompressed signals, unlike cable, you’ll enjoy crisp and clear HDTV pictures every time for a more pleasurable viewing experience.

How to Use Your Tablo Dual Lite

There are two types of Tablo Dual Lite models on the market. One is designed for traditional viewing and connects using an HDMI port. This model is a cinch to set up with a remote control. The other is designed for use with all devices and is connected to your home’s wireless router. Users simply download the Tablo app to begin viewing or recording shows.

Whether you love comedy sitcoms, crime shows, drama, game shows or reality TV, the Tablo Dual Lite DVRs have you covered. In fact, the company reports that the DVR provides access to 94 of the top 100 shows on television. If you’re not sure about switching to OTA TV or need some advice on how to do it, find out more at thefreetvproject.org.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.