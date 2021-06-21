Best Amazon Smart Home Prime Day Deals

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is off and running, and the deals are hitting at lightning speed. From now through June 22, millions of products will see price cuts. If you’ve been on the lookout for new smart home devices, this might be your chance to pick them up at a significant discount.

This year, Amazon has slashed prices up to 50% on smart home products, including its Echo devices, light bulbs and fixtures, security cameras and other smart devices.

Don’t forget, you must be an Amazon Prime member to get these special Amazon Prime Day deals. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can become a Prime member and start shopping Prime Day deals the same day. Not sure you want to sign on for the $12.99 per month cost of Prime? Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. The retailer also offers discounted plans for students ($6.49 a month) and for qualified recipients of government assistance ($5.99 a month).

Ready to get your home connected? Take a look at some of the amazing buys we found on these smart home devices.

The Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker is a virtual home assistant. With just your voice, you can use the Echo Dot to ask Amazon’s Alexa to stream music through a variety of entertainment apps, control your smart home devices, make phone calls and execute other tasks.

The three-pack Blink Mini Smart Security Camera System includes three mini-cameras to set up in your home. You can connect them to your Amazon Alexa assistant for motion detection alerts, set up two-way audio communication and keep an eye on things while you’re away from home.

Connect your heating and cooling system to Alexa or other virtual assistants with the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat. You can control the temperature of your home from anywhere using a smartphone or tablet. Smart alerts help you monitor extreme temperatures and humidity levels in your home and help save you money on your energy bills.

Get your home’s lighting connected to your smartphone with the Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch Kit. This kit allows users to set lights automatically and so you can enter a well-lit home at any time of day. Lights plugged into this kit can also be programmed during vacation time.

For more ways to connect your home wirelessly, check out all of the Amazon Prime Days Smart Home Deals.

Which room are you going to connect first?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.