Belgrade's Caden Camp buckles up for busy NRA Finals

BELGRADE — Belgrade’s Caden Camp will be one busy cowboy at the end of the month competing in three different events at the Northern Rodeo Association Finals.

That’s the most for any competitor, but the 22-year-old says he’s ready to kick up some dust.

“I have worked hard, and it’s a really good feeling to make it in three events, and that was kind of my goal," Camp explained. "If I was going to do it I wanted to make it in all three, and it all worked out.”

With more than 70 rodeos under his belt this summer, Camp enters the NRA Finals sitting sixth of 15 in the standings for each of his three events: tie-down roping, team roping, and steer wrestling.

"The bulldogging is definitely my favorite and probably took me the longest to make actually," Camp said.

While steer wrestling may be his preferred event, the Belgrade cowboy also found success in team roping this summer with former NRA heading champion Delon Parker.

"He sold all his head horses last fall, and he called me after the circuit finals last year and said ‘Hey we're going to rope. I don’t care what you say - if you’re going to circuit rodeo you need to be team roping,’ and finally, I just agreed and said alright," Camp said.

Between his three events, Camp has earned a total of 11 NRA checks this summer, which ultimately qualified him for the finals.

He currently sits third in the All-Around NRA standings, but with the potential of pocketing more than $12,000 over the course of three days, taking home a gold buckle isn’t out of the picture.

“It’s always our goal to try and do well," Camp stated. "Everywhere we go we try and win.”

Aside from the NRA, Camp has also been a force in the PRCA this summer, currently sitting first in the Men's All-Around for the Montana Circuit.

“It was just a great year and first in the all-around going into the circuit finals is a pretty good feeling," Camp said.

The NRA Finals are set to take place at the end of the month in Kalispell starting Thursday, Oct. 28.