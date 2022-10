BELGRADE — Fortunately, for both Belgrade and Billings Skyview, one of the two winless programs came out of week eight with a win.

In Belgrade's final home game of the season they ended up with the win thanks to senior Tre Randle's three scores enough to stave off a fourth quarter comeback from the Falcons.

Belgrade finishes their season on the road against Billings Senior next week while Skyview will finish up at home against Gallatin.