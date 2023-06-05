Belgrade Bandits sweep Dillon Cubs in Sunday doubleheader

BELGRADE — The Belgrade Bandits hosted the Dillon Cubs in a conference doubleheader on Sunday.

The Bandits swept the Cubs, beating them 5-2 in the first game and 12-4 in the second game.

Gavin Waters pitched the entire first game for the Bandits, only letting up 4 hits. Damon Skradski pitched the entire game for his team as well, and let up seven hits.

Keenan Kraft crossed home plate twice, a game-high. Ryas Olson, Diego Casas and Aidan Kulbeck each added a run apiece.

For the Cubs, Kale Konen and Jase Alvarez each had one run.

In the second game, each team saw two different pitchers. For the Bandits, Cale Livergood pitched five innings and gave up six hits. Collin Delph pitched the final two innings and only let up one hit.

Tyler Lagunas was on the mound to start the game, and let up twelve hits. He was then replaced by Kale Konen who gave up 2 hits.

Sawyer Olson, Aidan Kulbeck, Hayden Robson and Ryas Olson all had two runs for the Bandits. Wyatt Russell, Keenan Kraft, Gage Banks and Cam Ueland each had one run.

Kale Konen and Cohen Hartman each had one run, while Damon Skradski scored two for the Cubs.

With these two wins, the Bandits continue their start to the season undefeated at 3-0.

Up next for the Bandits, they'll host the Bozeman Bucks on Tuesday in a now-twice rescheduled game due to weather.

The Cubs will head to Butte for a doubleheader against the Miners on Wednesday.