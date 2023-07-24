Barbie Pink Power: movie tops weekend, sold-out merchandise on eBay

Never underestimate the power of pink.

"Barbie" shattered this year’s box office records in its opening weekend with $155 million in ticket sales, according to Variety, as fans turned out for the pink fantasy land tale with a feminist twist.

The film with a $145 million budget movie backed by Warner Bros. and Mattel is buzzing when it comes to merchandising. Even before the movie came out, Cinemark sold out of its Barbie tumblers at $19.99 and Barbie blanket in a bag at $22.99. They are backordered until October are now selling on eBay for around $77 and $125, respectively.

Over on the AMC Theatres website, the pink Barbie roller blade bag at $64.99 is completely sold out.

That’s the power of pink. Mattel, the toymaker, teamed up with different consumer brands to create limited-edition merchandise ranging from fast food goodies to couture fashions.

SEE MORE: A look back at Barbie's history

Burger King Brazil is offering a Barbie-themed meal. The BK Barbie Combo features a cheeseburger topped with bacon bits and dressed with a pink sauce that has a smoky flavor.

On the luxury end, designer Balmain has a pink Barbie mini dress embellished with bling at Neiman Marcusfor $8,495. That's not a typo.

For budget fashionistas, OPI nail care company is offering a Barbie pink shade that can be found on Amazon for $11.49.

There’s something for every budget when it comes to the Barbie craze. For those who are not fast enough to nab Barbie collaboration swag, there’s always eBay.