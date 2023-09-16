Baby dies at daycare of suspected fentanyl consumption, 3 hospitalized

A baby died at a New York City daycare center and three other children were hospitalized after possibly consuming fentanyl, reports say.

Police received calls Friday around 2:40 p.m. about four unresponsive children at Divino Niño Daycare in the Bronx, according to Fox News.

A 1-year-old baby was pronounced dead, and three others — an 8-month-old girl and two 2-year-old boys — were transported to the hospital, according to The New York Post.

The Post reported that the young children possibly ingested fentanyl, but police have not confirmed this information. The children were reportedly put down for nap time and had eaten something 90 minutes prior.

Reports say at least some of the children were administered Narcan.

Twenty-six-year-old Mel Ramirez, who lives next to the day care, told the Post she heard a worker screaming in horror.

"She was yelling for help. She was screaming and saying, 'The kids are dead! The kids are dead!' multiple times," Ramirez said.

A neighbor, 73-year-old Anna Ortiz Irving, said the daycare is run by a mother and daughter who live in the building.

"It's a legit day care. It's brand new. Just a few kids, mostly babies. They're such decent people," Irving told the Post.

"I watched them fix the whole place up. It was beautiful, all according to city code. If I had a baby, I would send it there," she said.

Police are investigating whether it was fentanyl or another drug that was consumed. A search warrant was being executed Friday night.

Scripps News has reached out to the New York City Police Department for more information.

