Avalanche warning issued in Northwest Montana

KALISPELL — A backcountry avalanche warning has been issued for parts of Northwest Montana.

The Flathead Avalanche Center reports the avalanche danger is high in the Flathead Mountain Range and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park.

The Center cautions that very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and that travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may also run to lower elevations or flat terrain.

The warning is in effect until 5:57 a.m. on Friday. Click here to view the latest advisory from the Flathead Avalanche Center.

Additionally, a backcountry avalanche warning is in effect until 6:10 a.m. for the Swan, Whitefish, and Apgar Mountain ranges.