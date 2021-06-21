The Best Camping Deals We Found On Amazon Prime Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Amazon Prime Days are here and if you love camping, then we have exciting news for you. There are plenty of deals available to get you stocked up and ready to enjoy the great outdoors.

You can find outdoor and camping gear from Coleman, Marmot, and Exøfficio for up to 40% (or more) of the normal retail price. From coolers to cookers, Amazon Prime Days deals can offer you outdoor-friendly items on sale.

The two-day Amazon Prime Days event is open to anyone who is an Amazon Prime member. Not a member, yet? No worries.

You can become a Prime member and start shopping Prime Day deals the same day. If you’re not sure you want to sign on for the $12.99 per month cost of Prime, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. The retailer also offers discounted plans for students and for qualified recipients of government assistance ($5.99/month).

Here are some of the best camping deals we found on sale on Amazon:

Coleman QuickPump, $18.05 (save 48%)

You’ve got the air mattress, so now you need the pump. Amazon slashed the price of the Coleman QuickPump to make inflating any mattress quick and easy. It can connect to a typical campsite electrical hookup with ease.

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Tent, $40.71 (save 36%)

The Coleman Sundome Tent is weatherproof and has large windows and a ground vent for enhanced airflow. It also provides an e-port to make bringing electrical power inside super-simple.

Marmot Trestles 30 Mummy Sleeping Bag, $69.30 (save 30%)

Even if the temperature plummets during your camping trip, the Marmot Trestles 30 Mummy Sleeping Bag will keep you cozy and warm. It is rated down to 30 degrees, so you can sleep easily even on cooler nights.

2-Pack LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $19.98 (save 50%)

If you’re a serious camper, you know the importance of access to clean drinking water. The LifeStraw is portable and effective at filtering out bacteria and parasites.

Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove, Single Burner $29.46 (save 56%)

What’s an outdoor adventure without some hot, comforting camp food? Enjoy cooking on-site with the Coleman PowerPack propane stove. It works well even in extreme temperatures, running up to three hours on one propane cylinder.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag, Clear (Bundle 4-Pack Small) $38.49 (save 30%)

Reusable bags are great for the environment, but they can be pricey! Save 30% on this 4-pack of silicone bags from Stasher. Pack your snacks for your next camping adventure in these easy-to-seal reusable silicone bags.

For more fantastic camping deals, head over to Amazon’s outdoor gear Prime Days page. What are you ready to add to your camping collection?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.