Alicia Navarro, missing since 2019 in Arizona, found alive in Montana

Police in Arizona announced the discovery of missing person Alicia Navarro, who is now 18 years old.

Police officials said this week she was found in Havre, Montana.

Officials said she walked into a Montana police station on July 23, 2023, and identified herself as Alicia Navarro. She told police she had been reported missing and wanted to clear her status, according to a news release from the Havre Police Department.

Police said she appeared to be "fine and in good health."

Navarro is currently not in custody, police said on Wednesday. Authorities believe she left her home in 2019 on her own. Details of how she ran away from her home and left the state of Arizona were still under investigation.

Police have not released further details on where she had stayed, or who she has been staying with for the last nearly four years.

Following the announcement, Navarro's mother, Jessica Nunez, posted a video on Facebook with her reaction to the news.

A new photo of Navarro was released by police in Arizona. She can be seen in the left photo at 14 years old, and in the right photo at 18 years old this month.

Navarro, who lives with autism, was 14 when she was reported missing by her family in 2019.

At the time, Navarro's mom, Jessica Nunez, said her daughter left behind a note saying she would be back. Nunez says she believed her daughter was lured by an online predator.

Police in both states appeared to be working together in the ongoing investigation.

