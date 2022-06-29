5 people rescued after boat capsizes on Whitefish Lake

WHITEFISH – Five people were rescued after the boat they were in capsized Monday evening on Whitefish Lake.

The Whitefish police and fire departments were called out for a report of a capsized boat at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The five people were rescued from the water by another boat with Whitefish Chief of Police Chief Bridger W. Kelch adding that no injuries were reported.

Chief Kelch says the people on the boat reported it lost power with the “bladder tanks” full of water.

The boat then nosed forward and down causing the bow of the boat to fill with water and slowly sink.

Whitefish Police, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Flathead County Search and Rescue, and Flathead County Dive Team were able to remove the boat from the lake on Tuesday.

A news release notes that “all boats must have properly sized U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets or personal floatation devices for each person on board that are readily accessible.”

A complete list of Montana Boating Laws can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating/rules-regulations .

Boaters are also being asked to help reduce erosion and impacts on the shoreline by staying farther from the shore when possible due to record high levels on Whitefish Lake.