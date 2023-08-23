4 arrested after kidnapping of newborn twins in Michigan

Four arrests have been made in connection to the abduction of newborn twin boys in Livonia, Michigan, earlier this week, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued for Montana and Matthew Bridges early Monday morning. At the time, they were only 14 days old.

The Amber Alert was issued around 5:45 a.m. Monday after the Livonia Police Department received a call about the babies being abducted from a Quality Inn on Plymouth Road. The FBI and Michigan State Police were also brought in for the search.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, they were dropped off at Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct. Without revealing who dropped the boys off, police say Montana and Matthew were rushed to the Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit for further evaluation.

It's unclear where the boys were before they were returned to police.

The names of those arrested have not yet been released. The case has been sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review, according to Livonia police.

Their mother claims they were taken by "friendly acquaintances," and police said they were taken by people known to the family. The mother told police she met acquaintances on Facebook who were willing to give her clothes and diapers.

Family says the mother was staying at the hotel after she was threatened by people in ski masks who tried breaking into her home.

If you have any information about the incident, you can call either Detroit or Livonia police.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

SEE MORE: Police investigating what happened with Amber Alert for twin newborns

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com