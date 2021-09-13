2021 high school volleyball standings that have been submitted to MontanaSports.com are below. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.
Eastern AA
(Updated Sept. 13)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Great Falls CMR
|2-0
|8-0
|Billings West
|2-0
|7-0
|Bozeman High
|1-1
|7-1
|Belgrade
|1-1
|4-2
|Billings Skyview
|1-1
|4-3
|Bozeman Gallatin
|1-1
|4-4
|Billings Senior
|0-2
|4-3
|Great Falls High
|0-2
|1-7
Western AA
(Updated Sept. 13)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Missoula Sentinel
|2-0
|6-2
|Helena High
|2-0
|4-4
|Helena Capital
|2-0
|3-5
|Kalispell Flathead
|1-1
|3-5
|Kalispell Glacier
|1-1
|3-5
|Missoula Big Sky
|0-2
|1-7
|Butte
|0-2
|1-7
|Missoula Hellgate
|0-2
|0-4
Northwest A
(Updated Sept. 13)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Ronan
|0-0
|3-0
|Browning
|0-0
|1-0
|Columbia Falls
|0-0
|2-1
|Polson
|0-0
|2-1
|Libby
|0-0
|0-2
|Whitefish
|0-0
|0-2
Southeastern A
(Updated Sept. 13)
Team
|Conf.
|Overall
|Hardin
|2-0
|5-1
|Billings Central
|1-0
|5-1
|Laurel
|0-1
|1-5
|Lockwood
|0-1
|1-5
|Livingston
|0-1
|0-2
Northeastern A
(Updated Sept. 13)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Miles City
|2-0
|4-2
|Glendive
|1-0
|5-0
|Havre
|1-1
|3-1
|Lewistown
|0-3
|0-3
|Sidney
|0-0
|0-4
Southwestern A
(Updated Sept. 13)
|Conf.
|Overall
|Dillon
|2-0
|2-0
|Stevensville
|2-0
|2-2
|Corvallis
|2-0
|3-1
|Hamilton
|1-1
|1-3
|East Helena
|0-2
|0-2
|Frenchtown
|0-2
|2-2
|Butte Central
|0-2
|0-2