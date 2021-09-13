Watch

2021 high school volleyball standings that have been submitted to MontanaSports.com are below. Standings can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

Eastern AA

(Updated Sept. 13)

Conf.Overall
Great Falls CMR2-08-0
Billings West2-07-0
Bozeman High1-17-1
Belgrade1-14-2
Billings Skyview1-14-3
Bozeman Gallatin1-14-4
Billings Senior0-24-3
Great Falls High0-21-7

Western AA

(Updated Sept. 13)

Conf.Overall
Missoula Sentinel2-06-2
Helena High2-04-4
Helena Capital2-03-5
Kalispell Flathead1-13-5
Kalispell Glacier1-13-5
Missoula Big Sky0-21-7
Butte0-21-7
Missoula Hellgate0-20-4

Northwest A

(Updated Sept. 13)

Conf.Overall
Ronan0-03-0
Browning0-01-0
Columbia Falls0-02-1
Polson0-02-1
Libby0-00-2
Whitefish0-00-2

Southeastern A

(Updated Sept. 13)

Team

Conf.Overall
Hardin2-05-1
Billings Central1-05-1
Laurel0-11-5
Lockwood0-11-5
Livingston0-10-2

Northeastern A

(Updated Sept. 13)

Conf.Overall
Miles City2-04-2
Glendive1-05-0
Havre1-13-1
Lewistown0-30-3
Sidney0-00-4

Southwestern A

(Updated Sept. 13)

Conf.Overall
Dillon2-02-0
Stevensville2-02-2
Corvallis2-03-1
Hamilton1-11-3
East Helena0-20-2
Frenchtown0-22-2
Butte Central 0-20-2
